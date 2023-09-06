Wisconsin has no shortage of restaurants offering guests a chance to sample flavors from around the world, including eateries dedicated to serving up incredible and authentic Thai cuisine.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched across the country to find the best Thai restaurants around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state "turning out everything from tom yum soup to panang curry."

So which Wisconsin eatery was named the best Thai restaurant in the state?

Sweet Basil

This family-owned restaurant near Milwaukee, which has 4.9 stars on Google and nearly 400 reviews, dishes out street eats that are "reminiscent of the night markets in Thailand" with a twist of how they would make the food for themselves at home, according to the restaurant's website.

Sweet Basil is located at 6509 S. 27th Street B in Franklin.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A pared-back and casual place in Milwaukee, Sweet Basil offers both modern Thai and Lao dining, done very well. you can choose between street food bites, Thai curries and noodles, with unusual spins on classics (like buffalo chicken rangoons). There are also family platters if you're up for sharing."

Check out the full list of each state's best Thai restaurant at lovefood.com.