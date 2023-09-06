Three Men Rescued After Multiple Sharks Attacked Their Inflatable Catamaran

Three men were rescued as their inflatable catamaran was sinking in the Pacific Ocean after being attacked by sharks. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority received an alert from an emergency position-indicating radio beacon and dispatched a Challenger Rescue Aircraft to help the stranded sailors.

When rescuers found the trio, they were about 520 miles off the coast of Cairns, a coastal city in Queensland, Australia. Officials said the three men departed from Vanuatu and were heading to Cairns when they were attacked by sharks.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority enlisted the help of a nearby vehicle carrier, the Panamian-flagged Dugong Ace, to assist in the rescue because no other ships were close enough to help. Rescuers were able to pull the three men from their 30-foot catamaran aboard the massive 650-foot vessel.

Joe Zeller, the duty manager at the AMSA's Canberra response center, said that the three sailors were "healthy and well."

The men are expected to arrive in Brisbane by Thursday.