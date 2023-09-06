WATCH: Naked Man Breaks Into Colorado Homes, Fights Residents

A naked man was caught on camera running away from police after a strange string of home invasions in Colorado. Edgewater Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of Gray Street around 4:20 p.m. Monday (September 4) and later identified the nude subject as 33-year-old Stefan Heil, of Wheat Ridge.

Andrew Speake, one of the homeowners, told KDVR that Heil, who was wearing "nothing but a trash bag," approached his home shortly after his wife left the house. Speake claims he walked up to the man as he wandered near their backyard fence, and that's when the unwelcome visitor darted into the house.

“I chased after him into our house, started yelling at him, pushing him out, and then we started kind of wrestling on our porch here,” Speake described. After the two tussled, the homeowner said Heil fled to his neighbor's property.

Police said the residents of that home also got into a physical fight with Heil, who also ran away from the scene without the trash bag. Home security cameras caught the tail end of the crime spree, where Heil was filmed fleeing police down an alley.

“He’s a large individual. He’s about 6 foot 5, about 240, 250 pounds. He had no clothes on. He was naked and he was not listening to officers’ commands,” Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard told reporters, adding that he believes the subject was high on methamphetamine.

Responding officers deployed a Taser, took him into custody, and transported Heil to a local hospital for medical evaluation, according to police. After he was cleared, he was booked into Jefferson County Jail on several charges, including burglary, assault, resisting arrest, and public indecency.