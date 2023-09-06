WATCH: Video Shows Officer Getting In Backseat Of Patrol Car With Woman

By Bill Galluccio

September 6, 2023

Police officer getting out of cruiser
Photo: kali9 / E+ / Getty Images

A Maryland police officer has been suspended after a video appeared to show him getting into the backseat of his patrol car with a woman in a public park on Monday (September 4).

The video was recorded by Nelson Ochoa, who told WRC the pair spent about 30 to 40 minutes in the back of the cruiser as families celebrated Labor Day nearby.

"We couldn't believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, wow, this is crazy, is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right," Ochoa the news station. "That's when we were, like, this is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around."

While officials did not identify the officer, WRC reported the officer was Francesco Marlett. He was previously accused of abusing the child of a former girlfriend in 2016, but those charges were dropped.

Aisha Braveboy, state's attorney for Prince George's County, told WTTG that the case is being investigated by internal affairs.

"We don't know what circumstances were. We don't know if there was a violation of departmental policy or the law, you know? That occurred. But that's why the internal affairs is looking into it, and they'll make a decision," Braveboy said.

"At this point, it's an investigation of the department."

@trapploss_

Pg cops dont care lmaoo #fyp #fy #cops #dmv #worldstar #movie *not my video*

♬ original sound - Trapplos
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.