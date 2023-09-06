WATCH: Video Shows Officer Getting In Backseat Of Patrol Car With Woman

A Maryland police officer has been suspended after a video appeared to show him getting into the backseat of his patrol car with a woman in a public park on Monday (September 4).

The video was recorded by Nelson Ochoa, who told WRC the pair spent about 30 to 40 minutes in the back of the cruiser as families celebrated Labor Day nearby.

"We couldn't believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, wow, this is crazy, is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right," Ochoa the news station. "That's when we were, like, this is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around."

While officials did not identify the officer, WRC reported the officer was Francesco Marlett. He was previously accused of abusing the child of a former girlfriend in 2016, but those charges were dropped.

Aisha Braveboy, state's attorney for Prince George's County, told WTTG that the case is being investigated by internal affairs.

"We don't know what circumstances were. We don't know if there was a violation of departmental policy or the law, you know? That occurred. But that's why the internal affairs is looking into it, and they'll make a decision," Braveboy said.

"At this point, it's an investigation of the department."