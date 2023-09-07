Acclaimed Restaurant Named Florida's Best Pizza Place

By Zuri Anderson

September 7, 2023

Deluxe Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Peppers
Photo: LauriPatterson / E+ / Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons to love pizza. From various types of pies to the convenience of eating it just about anywhere, it's no wonder why it's become one of America's most iconic dishes. Pizza tastes even better when it's crafted and cooked by chefs dedicated to the craft.

If you consider yourself a pizza connoisseur, LoveFood unveiled every state's best pizza place. The entries range "from takeout joints and holes-in-the-wall to restaurants, [to] diners and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around."

CRUST was named Florida's best place to grab some pizza. Here's why the writers picked the restaurant:

"This swanky pizza restaurant, in a former 1950s home on Miami River, has gained press attention for being one of the best in the US. Run by couple Klime and Anita Kovaceski, this spot serves a truffled pizza (with fresh tomato, rocket, Parmesan, lemon juice, and truffle oil) that's not to be missed. Other menu highlights include the meatball pizza, buttery garlic rolls, and the huge chicken Parm served on homemade pasta."

You can find this restaurant at 668 NW 5th St. in Miami.

Still hungry? Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's top pizza place.

