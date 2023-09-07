Authentic Greek Street Food Chain Expands In Nevada

Nevada is home to some of the best street food opinions in the country.

Residents of Reno are in luck, too, because Greek street cuisine chain Nick The Greek is further establishing its Silver State presence now that it has opened its latest restaurant in the booming city.

Launched in Northern California in 2014 by three cousins named Nick — Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris after their grandfather in accordance with Greek tradition — the top priority when creating the fast casual chain was and continues to be to serve good quality Greek meals while being convenient for customers. They strive to find a balance between "healthy, flavorful and authentic."

Local franchisee of the Reno location, Bridger Johnson, publicly expressed his excitement for joining the Nick The Greek family:

"When I first tasted Nick the Greek, I knew it was exactly the type of concept we needed in Reno, so I am thrilled to debut the brand in Northern Nevada and look forward to seeing the community embrace and enjoy the restaurant for years to come. The food is authentic, bursting with flavor, and will quickly transport diners to from Nevada’s Biggest Little City in the World to the lively and memorable streets of Greece with one bite.”

Popular menu items include loaded fries, assorted gyro meats, flavorful desserts and charbroiled souvlaki skewers.

Nick The Greek is on track to boast 80 restaurants by the end of 2023. Currently, the brand has more than 65 locations across Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

The Reno eatery is located at at 5140 Kietzke Lane, Suite A, and it is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday through Sunday.

Two other Nick The Greek locations, Henderson and Fort Apache, can be visited in Nevada.