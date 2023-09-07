Dua Lipa Shares Adorable Childhood Photo From An Old Scrapbook
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 7, 2023
Dua Lipa shared an adorable photo of her 10-year-old self she recently found in an old scrapbook. On Thursday, September 7th, the pop star celebrated being back home after a summer of traveling and she clearly went down memory lane.
"Finally back home 🇬🇧 and found my scrapbook from when I was 10 years old with some pics, designs and school trips 😂😂 swipe to see my timekeeping obsession 'approximately 10:00 sharp.'" Dua went on to celebrate the ongoing season of her popular podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. "If someone had told me i’d be working with @bbcsounds on my @service95 podcast 18 years later I wouldn’t have believed it!!! thank you for all the love and support on season 3!!! WE ❤️ YOU!!!"
Dua Lipa has had some huge guests on her podcast this season including Troye Sivan, Ziwe, and Billie Eilish. During her interview with Eilish, she asked the Grammy winner to list her formative albums. Without hesitating, Billie answered, "Born to Die by my girl Lana [Del Rey]." She continued, "I feel that that album changed music, and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible." Eilish continued to list her five albums. "I would say Because the Internet by Childish Gambino was another one that really, really changed how I viewed music and albums specifically. Justin Bieber's Believe, baby! That's my sh–t!," she laughed. "Also Journals by Justin Bieber. Those are some great albums, front to back. Very, very good."