Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in Illinois known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of Illinois can be ordered at any Pizzeria Uno location across the state. This unhealthiest menu item to order is the "Chicago Meat Market pizza."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"Illinois features some very dense food, but few local restaurants can compete with the calories found inside the pies at Pizzeria Uno. The chain has a personal pizza with more salt than 27 bags of potato chips and one slice of the large Chicago Meat Market pizza has 680 calories! making it the unhealthiest option if you need a wholesome slice of pizza."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.