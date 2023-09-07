Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in Massachusetts known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of Massachusetts can be ordered at Double Chin located in Boston. This unhealthiest menu item to order is the "Salted Egg Yolk French Toast."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"On the outside, this eatery seems innocuous, but one glance at the menu can change everything. They have some intense sweet offerings like a Salted Egg Yolk French Toast and multiple Donut Bombs with huge scoops of ice cream over massive donuts complete with syrup-filled syringes. They get major points for creativity, though!"

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.