Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in Michigan known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of Michigan can be ordered at Slows Bar B Q located in Detroit. The unhealthiest meal to order on the menu is the "brisket sandwich."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"Barbecue restaurants often boast on serving up the most food, but Slows outdoes the competition, dishing out massive brisket sandwiches and halves of chicken doused with their signature sauce."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.