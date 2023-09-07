Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Decided To Divorce Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the moment she and Liam Hemsworth decided to end their marriage. "I have to slow down 'cause this is actually serious," Miley said in one of the final videos of her "Used To Be Young" TikTok series.

"So, Glastonbury was in June which was when the decision had been that me and Liam's commitment to being married just... really came from, of course, a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years..." The singer went on, "...But also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."