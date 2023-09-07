Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Decided To Divorce Liam Hemsworth
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 7, 2023
Miley Cyrus is opening up about the moment she and Liam Hemsworth decided to end their marriage. "I have to slow down 'cause this is actually serious," Miley said in one of the final videos of her "Used To Be Young" TikTok series.
"So, Glastonbury was in June which was when the decision had been that me and Liam's commitment to being married just... really came from, of course, a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years..." The singer went on, "...But also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."
@mileycyrus
Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 37♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus
Miley explained, "The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship. So, that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first and I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first."
Earlier this year when Miley dropped her smash hit single "Flowers," fans were convinced that it was about her relationship with Hemsworth. Dedicated fans noticed that the song was officially released on January 13th, which happens to be Liam's birthday. Even before the song came out, fans also clocked what may have been a subtle nod to a tense red carpet moment between the former couple. Once the song and accompanying music video were shared, they had more theories, like the chorus alluding to a love song Liam once dedicated to her.