Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in Minnesota known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of Minnesota can be ordered at Tin Cup's located in Saint Paul. This unhealthiest menu item to order is the "Juicy Lucy."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"Many restaurants across Minnesota feature a burger menu, but no one can match Tin Cup's Juicy Lucy menu, featuring cheese-stuffed patties loaded with tons of toppings. They also have a side that is essentially a mashed potato sundae topped with cheese sour cream, and gravy. Skip the eating challenge, which requires the diner to eat two Lucifer Lucy's and two pounds of french fries in under 45 minutes."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.