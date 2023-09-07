Mysterious 'Candy' Van Spotted Near School Bus Stop In Western Washington
By Zuri Anderson
September 7, 2023
Residents in a Western Washington community are on edge after a white van with the words "WANT SOME CANDY" spray-painted on mysteriously shows up in the neighborhood. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle around 6:11 a.m. Wednesday (September 6).
The Econoline van was parked near a school bus stop at 19th Avenue and 192nd Street Ct E in Spanaway, officials wrote in a news release. Deputies also noticed "some significant damage" to the vehicle, particularly the front of the car. Pictures shared by cops show a mangled front tire, a caved-in front bender, and a missing headlight.
The sheriff's department believes the van was involved in a collision and later dumped in the neighborhood. They're not sure if the vehicle was vandalized, or if the owner drove it around like this.
Its ownership also remains a mystery. Deputies said the van is registered to a construction company but it "has no plates and expired registration since 2020." The abandoned vehicle was ultimately impounded.
"This is a great reminder to talk to your kids about not getting into stranger’s cars and if you see something suspicious report it!" PCSD wrote.
