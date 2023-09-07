Mysterious 'Candy' Van Spotted Near School Bus Stop In Western Washington

By Zuri Anderson

September 7, 2023

Residents in a Western Washington community are on edge after a white van with the words "WANT SOME CANDY" spray-painted on mysteriously shows up in the neighborhood. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle around 6:11 a.m. Wednesday (September 6).

The Econoline van was parked near a school bus stop at 19th Avenue and 192nd Street Ct E in Spanaway, officials wrote in a news release. Deputies also noticed "some significant damage" to the vehicle, particularly the front of the car. Pictures shared by cops show a mangled front tire, a caved-in front bender, and a missing headlight.

The sheriff's department believes the van was involved in a collision and later dumped in the neighborhood. They're not sure if the vehicle was vandalized, or if the owner drove it around like this.

Its ownership also remains a mystery. Deputies said the van is registered to a construction company but it "has no plates and expired registration since 2020." The abandoned vehicle was ultimately impounded.

"This is a great reminder to talk to your kids about not getting into stranger’s cars and if you see something suspicious report it!" PCSD wrote.

Candy Van, Seems Legit? This morning at 06:11 am our deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at 19th Ave...

Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.