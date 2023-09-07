Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in Nebraska known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of Nebraska can be ordered at Starsky's Grill located in Omaha. The unhealthiest menu item to order is the "Irish Nachos."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"Omaha's Starsky's Grill hit a particular niche when they started offering their signature Irish Nachos. These items come packed with ground beef, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole over fried potatoes instead of chips. Try one of their grille chicken sandwiches instead."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.