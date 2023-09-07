New Mexican Restaurant In Texas Already Considered 'Most Authentic' In Town

La Palapa, located at 6253 Slide Road in Lubbock, is the city's newest addition to Mexican restaurant scene.

However, despite being the last to arrive, it is quickly rising to the top as one of the most authentic Mexican restaurants in town.

Its main menu is divided into different sections.

Under La Taqueria, there are tacos, both classic and street style, and burrito especial combinations.

Chicken flautas, tampico plates, carne guisada, ultimate nachos, chimi chimi, quesadillas, Tejano plates and Mexican green pasta are offered as house specialties, while green, red and white enchiladas, enchiladas de mole, stacked enchiladas, seafood enchiladas and enchiladas bandera fall under the enchiladas corner category.

The La Palapas grill includes carne asada, classic fajitas, ribeye, parrillada deluxe and molcajete palapa. There are also seafood options, soups and salads, desserts and appetizers.

If one stops by when the lunch menu is offered, the choice to make one's own combo is presented.

For the 21 and over crowd, margaritas, tiki classics, shots and cold beers can be ordered. Shake and share margarita pitchers can also be asked for if dining in larger groups during happy hour.

However, if family fun is more in line of what one is looking for, there are appetizing kids' menus as well.

According to a social media post, La Palapa officially began serving guests on Thursday.

The establishment is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.