Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in Pennsylvania known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of Pennsylvania can be ordered at D's Six Pax and Dogz located in Pittsburgh. The unhealthiest menu item to order is the "Big Ben Hot Dog."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"When you want to load up on salt, you can't beat a hot dog. D's Six Pax and Dogz raises the bar on delivering extra sodium straight to diners with menu items like their Big Ben dog that comes loaded with fries, cheese sauce, and coleslaw. If you like coleslaw, though, we've got an easy, healthy recipe to try."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.