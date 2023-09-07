Popular Florida City Named The Best Place To Retire In America

By Zuri Anderson

September 8, 2023

Retirement takes into account a lot of factors, especially a comfortable location where you can stretch your dollar and live comfortably. The place where you're going to live out the rest of your days should have all kinds of amenities and perks beneficial to you, from healthcare affordability and engaging activities to great weather.

WalletHub unveiled its 2023 list of the best and worst places to retire in the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

A popular Florida destination claimed the top spot on the list: Tampa! This is a huge jump considering the Big Guava ranked at No. 9 on last year's list.

The city ranked high in the "Activities" category, which includes the availability of museums, golf courses, art galleries, recreation and senior centers, and much more. The city also got special kudos for having plenty of places for those who love fishing.

While Scottsdale, Arizona was the runner-up, three more Florida cities took up the rest of the Top 5 respectively: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Miami.

Here are the top 10 best places to retire, according to the study:

  1. Tampa, Florida
  2. Scottsdale, Arizona
  3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  4. Orlando, Florida
  5. Miami, Florida
  6. Casper, Wyoming
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Cincinnati, Ohio
  9. Charleston, South Carolina
  10. Atlanta, Georgia

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

