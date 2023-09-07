Renowned Florida Eatery Named One Of America's Best Restaurants

The United States is home to hundreds of thousands of restaurants, ready to serve hungry Americans and carve out their mark. While they vary widely in appeal and cuisine, very few get national praise and even accolades to commemorate their achievements.

If you consider yourself a huge foodie, The Manual has a list for you. The website rounded up the 25 best restaurants in America. Writers say, "We’re pretty pleased with this list, made up of restaurants all over the country that impress in a variety of ways, from culinary and hospitality facets to just plain being iconic."

A Florida restaurant got the spotlight, as well: Stubborn Seed! Here's why writers are gushing about this eatery:

"South Florida is home to some amazing Cuban food and seafood options. It’s also home to Stubborn Seed, led by Top Chef-winning culinary mind Jeremy Ford. Here, modern gastronomy melds with both resident Latinx culture and some Japanese influence for some memorable eats. Options like mezcal cured king salmon, Japanese miyazaki striploin, and chili and ginger steamed walu will take you straight to that special, completely satisfied place. Stubborn Seed is stubborn only in that it can’t quite be placed into one specific food genre."