Rescuers Rush To Save Ill American Trapped 3,400 Feet Inside Turkish Cave

Over 150 rescuers are trying to save an American who has been trapped in a cave in Turkey since September 31. Mark Dickey, 40, became ill while exploring the Morca cave in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains. He was unable to leave the cave and has been experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal bleeding.

"Thursday, August 31, Mark was assisting in the exploration of the Morca cave (pronounced Morja) when he suddenly became ill with intestinal problems that rapidly progressed into life-threatening bleeding and vomiting," the New Jersey Initial Response Team said in a statement. "He was unable to get out under his own power, and only the most experienced of cavers are capable of reaching him to render aid. The Morca cave is very deep, wet, and cold, and experienced cavers who know the cave take eight hours to reach the location where Mark lies. The phone lines in the cave have become inoperable so that communication between the surface and Mark's location is extremely slow."

Dickey's last known location was about 3,400 feet below the surface.

The group said that doctors were able to reach Dickey on Tuesday (September 5) to provide him with fluids and six units of blood. While the treatment helped, Dickey was unable to walk on his own.

"A temporary camp is being prepared at the 700-meter level, and rescuers are preparing to move him from 1040 meters, where he is currently, to the camp. There are narrow passages, just big enough to crawl through, in between the two that are being enlarged by demolition teams so that Mark can pass through when he is on a rescue litter," the group explained.

Officials say that it could take about a week before Dickey is rescued from the depths of the cave.