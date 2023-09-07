RZA Announces 'Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' 30th Anniversary Show

By Tony M. Centeno

September 7, 2023

RZA
Photo: Getty Images

The RZA is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan's debut album with a rare show.

On Wednesday, September 6, the New York City native announced his plans for "The RZA Presents: The 36 Chambers 30th Celebration" at the Gramercy Theatre. The three-night show starring RZA will allow the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and producer to take fans through the iconic rap group's first album Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers with the help of a live orchestra.

"Come enter the 36 Chambers through a live orchestra experience @gramercytheatre this November 7th, 8th, & 9th," RZA wrote in his Instagram caption. "Tickets on sale September 8th 👐"

It's not the first time RZA has worked with a live orchestra. Back in 2021, he hit the stage with the Colorado Symphony for a Wu-Tang-inspired show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. It was part of a double-header show known as "RZA and the Colorado Symphony Present: 36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud.” It was the first time RZA had performed live following the pandemic. Other members of Wu-Tang plus OutKast's Big Boi also joined him for the show.

“This is a really unique way to bring in artists from diverse backgrounds,” RZA told the Denver Post. “As a Black man, it’s great to see such an evolved orchestra, because there’s a certain stigma between classical musicians and rock or hip hop. The musicians here are all cool, and some of them are even Wu-Tang fans.”

Wu-Tang Clan released their debut album Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers on November 9, 1993. The third night of RZA's show will conclude on the album's 30th anniversary. Pre-sale tickets go on sale September 8 at 10 a.m. and general tickets begins September 9.

