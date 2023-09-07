Thrilling Destination Named Colorado's Best Theme Park

Theme parks have been enthralling Americans for decades. From massive roller coasters and magical parades to engaging games and even water parks, there's no shortage of things to do in these escapist getaways. Huge crowds are inevitable, especially during peak seasons or special events, but the memories you make are unforgettable.

TravelPulse released a list of the best theme park in every state. The website states, "From world-famous names like Walt Disney World to small family-owned parks on the boardwalk, this collection of great theme parks in each state is full of great places to feel like a kid all over again."

Writers say Elitch Gardens is Colorado's top destination for thrills, fun, and adventure! Here's why:

"There’s plenty of love for retro Lakeside Amusement Park in the Mile High City, but Elitch Gardens’ truly impressive range of top-of-the-line modern rides gives them the edge. Take on the Mine Eraser-where you’ll experience double corkscrews, spins and dives-before getting dramatically dropped 200 feet on the Tower of Doom. There is also a waterpark in summer and numerous family and kiddie rides."