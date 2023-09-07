Thrilling Destination Named Washington's Best Theme Park

Theme parks have been enthralling Americans for decades. From massive roller coasters and magical parades to engaging games and even water parks, there's no shortage of things to do in these escapist getaways. Huge crowds are inevitable, especially during peak seasons or special events, but the memories you make are unforgettable.

TravelPulse released a list of the best theme park in every state. The website states, "From world-famous names like Walt Disney World to small family-owned parks on the boardwalk, this collection of great theme parks in each state is full of great places to feel like a kid all over again."

Writers say Wild Waves Theme and Water Park is Washington's top destination for thrills, fun, and adventure! Here's why:

"The Wild Waves experience can be best summed up by its crowd favorite ride Lumberjack Falls, where riders take a thrilling up and down adventure that ends with a steep plunge into a pool of water on this one-of-kind cruise. The Wild Thing and Klondike Gold Rusher are also firm favorites with the crowds."