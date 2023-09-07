World-Famous Destination Named Florida's Best Theme Park

Theme parks have been enthralling Americans for decades. From massive roller coasters and magical parades to engaging games and even water parks, there's no shortage of things to do in these escapist getaways. Huge crowds are inevitable, especially during peak seasons or special events, but the memories you make are unforgettable.

TravelPulse released a list of the best theme park in every state. The website states, "From world-famous names like Walt Disney World to small family-owned parks on the boardwalk, this collection of great theme parks in each state is full of great places to feel like a kid all over again."

Writers say Walt Disney World is Florida's top destination for thrills, fun, and adventure! Here's why:

"Nothing has been the same in the theme park game since Walt Disney World in Orlando, so with all due respect to the awesome honorable mention that is Universal Orlando Resort, nothing can top the 'House of the Mouse.' No matter your age, all four parks of Walt Disney World (Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios) will whisk you away to another place and create memories you’ll cherish for a lifetime."