18-Year-Old Injured After Smashing Car Window To Save Girl Locked Inside

An 18-year-old from Connecticut needed 16 stitches after he broke the window of a car with a one-year-old girl locked inside. The Naugatuck Police Department said they received a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday (September 6) that a young girl was banging on the window of a car.

Before police officers could arrive, Alex Torres and his friends saw the girl locked in the car. Torres rushed over and shattered the window with his arm.

"I just one time, boom, it shattered, the kid is out of the car, and everybody is good," Torres told WVIT.

Torres then went to the hospital, where he received stitches on his arm. The young girl was fine but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities said they plan to reach out to Torres to personally thank him for his actions.

“I wish more people would get involved, especially when you see a young child in danger like that, so I applaud him,” Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said.

Police arrested the owner of the car, Rubeidi Montero-Matos, on charges of risk of injury to a minor, improper use of a marker plate, no insurance, and first-degree reckless endangerment. The girl's mother was arrested at the hospital on a failure to appear warrant.