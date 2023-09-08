Buju's beat selection for his new album shows how much he and his trusted beatmakers have grown together over the years. He reunites with Gargamel Music producers Jermaine J’August Reid and Mark Myrie, who handled most of the production on the album as well as his previous LP Upside Down 2020. Buju also calls on DJ Khaled and Streetrunner to help produce his uplifting record "We Find A Way" as well as Wyclef Jean, who's listed as a writer on the track.



Born For Greatness comes shortly after Buju Banton previously collaborated with Victoria Monet for her debut album Jaguar II. He joined Monet on the album's second single "Party Girls." He also appeared on "These Streets Know My Name" off DJ Khaled's GOD DID album alongside Skillibeng, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla.



Listen to Buju Banton's new album below.