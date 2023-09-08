Buju Banton Taps Snoop Dogg, Victoria Monet & More For 14th Studio Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2023
Buju Banton takes the road less traveled on his brand new album.
On Friday, September 8, the Jamaican artist delivered his 12th studio album Born For Greatness via Gargamel Music/Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings. His fresh body of work comes with 17 unique records including his previously released tracks "Coconut Wata (Sip)" and "High Life" featuring Snoop Dogg. The album also features critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Victoria Monet, who appears on "Body Touching Body," and Stephen Marley, who throws down on "Feel A Way." Each track on Buju's new album serve as perfect examples of the seasoned artist's sonic range beyond reggae and dancehall.
Buju's beat selection for his new album shows how much he and his trusted beatmakers have grown together over the years. He reunites with Gargamel Music producers Jermaine J’August Reid and Mark Myrie, who handled most of the production on the album as well as his previous LP Upside Down 2020. Buju also calls on DJ Khaled and Streetrunner to help produce his uplifting record "We Find A Way" as well as Wyclef Jean, who's listed as a writer on the track.
Born For Greatness comes shortly after Buju Banton previously collaborated with Victoria Monet for her debut album Jaguar II. He joined Monet on the album's second single "Party Girls." He also appeared on "These Streets Know My Name" off DJ Khaled's GOD DID album alongside Skillibeng, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla.
Listen to Buju Banton's new album below.