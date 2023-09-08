Busta Rhymes & Coi Leray Channel JAY-Z & Foxy Brown In 'Luxury Life'

Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray are back with another nostalgic collaboration real Hip-Hop fans will appreciate.



On Friday, September 8, Busta and Coi dropped off the cinematic visuals for their new song "Luxury Life" via The Conglomerate/Epic Records. In the video directed by Benny Boom, the accomplished artists star as a Bonnie & Clyde-type duo who want to live the luxurious life, but have to do what they got to do in order to get it. We can see Coi meeting Busta in a restaurant before they break out their guns, rob the joint and make a clean getaway.