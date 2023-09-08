Busta Rhymes & Coi Leray Channel JAY-Z & Foxy Brown In 'Luxury Life'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2023
Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray are back with another nostalgic collaboration real Hip-Hop fans will appreciate.
On Friday, September 8, Busta and Coi dropped off the cinematic visuals for their new song "Luxury Life" via The Conglomerate/Epic Records. In the video directed by Benny Boom, the accomplished artists star as a Bonnie & Clyde-type duo who want to live the luxurious life, but have to do what they got to do in order to get it. We can see Coi meeting Busta in a restaurant before they break out their guns, rob the joint and make a clean getaway.
With Swizz Beatz behind the boards, the duo sample JAY-Z and Foxy Brown's memorable collaboration "Ain't No N***a." The Jaz-O-produced banger served as the second single off Hov's Reasonable Doubt album. Now, over 25 years later, Busta and Coi are trading bars back-and-forth over the distinct instrumental. It's the second collaboration between both artists following their successful "Players (Remix)," which fuses Coi's smash hit with Busta's "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See."
"Luxury Life" is Busta Rhymes' second single off his upcoming album, which is set to be produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Pharrell Williams. At the beginning of the summer, Busta delivered his song "Beach Ball" featuring BIA. He dropped the record right before he and Spliff Star hit the road with 50 Cent and Jeremih for "The Final Lap Tour."
Watch the official video for Busta Rhymes' "Luxury Life" featuring Coi Leray below.