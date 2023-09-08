California Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in California is at Kogi Korean BBQ in Los Angeles. Cheapism recommended ordering the Korean Tacos.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"This fusion became popular in Los Angeles before spreading out across the state and nation. The Kogi Food Truck brought Korean tacos onto the scene, with their famous $3 short rib taco featuring caramelized Korean barbecue short rib, a salsa made with Mexican and Korean chilis, cilantro-onion lime relish, and chili soy slaw. Try their individual tacos starting at $3 for spicy pork, chicken, or tofu. Cha Cha Chili also offers spicy pork tacos, Korean marinated steak tacos, and hand-battered fish tacos under $6, and a popular Korean marinated short rib taco for $7."

For a continued list of the best $10 meals to order across the country visit cheapism.com.