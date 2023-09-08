Cam'ron Flexes His Money Moves On New Project 'The Lost Files: Vol. 1'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2023
Cam'ron is letting all his latest accolades in music and sportscasting do the talking on his new album.
On Friday, September 8, Killa Cam delivered his second project of the year The Lost Files: Vol. 1 via Killa Ent/Goodtalk. The Harlem native's latest body of work comes with eight tracks that are full of rap and sports references including his previously released bangers "It's Only Money" and "Go & Get It." Cam decided to keep it brief for the first installment of his new album series. He only recruited Styles P for the sole collaboration on the project "Top of the Pyramid."
The Lost Files: Vol. 1 comes a few months after Cam teamed up with A-Trak for their long-awaited collaborative project U Wasn't There. The album contains nine tracks including the lead single "All I Really Wanted" and "Dipsh*ts," which dropped eight years ago under the project's former alias Federal Reserve. The joint tape also features appearances by Conway The Machine, Mr. Vegas, Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana and the project's executive producer Dame Dash.
Cam'ron's new project also arrives amid the new season of his new sports show "It Is What It Is" with Ma$e. Recently, Cam, Ma$e and their co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson signed an 8-figure deal with popular sports betting platform Underdog Fantasy, who will exclusively host their sports talk show on its network.
Listen to Cam'ron's new project below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE