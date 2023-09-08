Cam'ron Flexes His Money Moves On New Project 'The Lost Files: Vol. 1'

Cam'ron is letting all his latest accolades in music and sportscasting do the talking on his new album.



On Friday, September 8, Killa Cam delivered his second project of the year The Lost Files: Vol. 1 via Killa Ent/Goodtalk. The Harlem native's latest body of work comes with eight tracks that are full of rap and sports references including his previously released bangers "It's Only Money" and "Go & Get It." Cam decided to keep it brief for the first installment of his new album series. He only recruited Styles P for the sole collaboration on the project "Top of the Pyramid."