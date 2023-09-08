Chiefs Player Deletes X Account After NFL Kickoff Game Struggles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney deactivated his X account and restricted comments on his Instagram account after a disappointing performance during a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game Thursday (September 8) night.

Toney recorded one reception for one yard and dropped three of the five passes thrown his way, including a crucial interception that deflected into the hands of Lions safety Brian Branch, who became the first rookie in NFL history to record an interception touchdown in his first career game, evening the score at 14-14 in the third quarter. Toney would later drop a deep pass that would've put Kansas City in field goal range trailing by one point with 2:25 remaining.

Numerous X users trolled the wide receiver after his struggling performance, which likely led to his decision to deactivate his account.