Georgia Special Grand Jury Recommended Charges Against Lindsey Graham

A special grand jury in Georgia that investigated alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state recommended the indictments of 39 individuals.

The grand jury was empaneled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in June 2022 because she needed its subpoena power to compel witnesses to testify in her investigation. The grand jury did not have the power to indict anybody, and its recommendations were not binding.

Those recommended for indictment included former President Donald Trump and the 18 others indicted by a separate grand jury. It also included 21 people who were not charged in the sprawling 41-count racketeering case.

Those people included Senator Lindsey Graham and former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Others recommended for charges included former adviser Michael Flynn, adviser Boris Epshteyn, and attorney Cleta Mitchell.

This is the full list of people who the special grand jury recommended indicting.