Heart Stopping Video Captures The Moment School Bus Collides With City Bus

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment that a city bus slammed into a school bus in an intersection in Racine, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (September 6) afternoon.

The collision caused the school to tip over on its side and completely destroyed the front end of the city bus.

Luckily, there were no children on the school bus, which had just dropped off the final child on its route. The driver and a driver's aide were among six people taken to the hospital following the crash.

Officials said that the city bus driver was also hospitalized, along with three of the six passengers on the bus.

While investigators have not determined the cause of the crash, neighbors believe the school bus driver ran a stop sign, which was partially covered by trees.

On Thursday, city workers were seen trimming the trees around the stop signs on the street.

"Before they trimmed the trees this morning, you couldn't see the top of the (stop) sign at all," neighbor Rachael Drenkhahn told WTMJ.