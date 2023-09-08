Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in Illinois is at Gene and Jude’s in River Grove. Cheapism recommended ordering the Chicago-style hot dogs.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"Also known as a Chicago Dog or Red Hot, these beef frankfurters are topped with yellow mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, pickles, spicy sport peppers and celery salt. They come served in a poppy seed bun. Gene and Jude’s has been serving up what’s often touted as the nation’s best hot dog since 1946, with their regular red hot coming in at just over $4 and the double dog coming in at a little over $5. At Portillo’s, go for the original dog with all the fixings for $4, or the jumbo for $5."

For a continued list of the best $10 meals to order across the country visit cheapism.com.