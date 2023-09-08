Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in Massachusetts is at Union Oyster House in Boston. Cheapism recommended ordering the Clam Chowder.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"Many variations of clam chowder exist throughout the nation, with New England style most commonly associated with Massachusetts and Maine. This style typically includes a thick chowder made with clams, potatoes, onions, milk or cream, and sometimes salt pork. It’s often served with oyster crackers, and has been on the menu at Boston’s Union Oyster House since the 1800s. Get it here in a cup for $10. At Maguire’s, the creamy clam chowder comes served in a bread bowl for a decadent bite. "

For a continued list of the best $10 meals to order across the country visit cheapism.com.