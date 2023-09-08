Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in Minnesota is at Matt’s Bar in Minneapolis. Cheapism recommended ordering the Juicy Lucy burger.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"Juicy Lucys are burgers that come stuffed with the cheese inside your patty, making for a super moist bite. Matt’s Bar, dating back to 1954, claims to have invented the burger alongside contender 5-8 Club, and still offers their signature Juicy Lucy with its gooey cheesy molten interior to try for under $10 today. Try the original, or go for a version stuffed with blue cheese at the Blue Door Pub."

For a continued list of the best $10 meals to order across the country visit cheapism.com.