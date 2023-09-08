National Favorite Japanese Curry Restaurant Opens New Location

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 8, 2023

Japanese Chef Cooking Beef for Client teppanyaki style
Photo: Getty Images

Coco Ichibanya, a Japanese food services company known for its curry, opened the doors to its new Frisco location on September 5.

The soft opening was a major deal for both the team and customers as the event attracted a long line out the door! Although advertising hasn't been heavily focused on, lunch and dinner rushes made sure the new restaurant's staff stay busy.

The most ordered item on the menu is the pork cutlet curry, which is an interesting contrast as in other U.S. Coco Ichibanya eateries, the chicken cutlet curry is the most popular.

Franchise owner Michael Clark told the Dallas Morning News, "I don’t know if that’s because we had a lot of folks that lived in Japan or the Marines, airmen, sailors, soldiers that served in Japan, especially Okinawa, that came by, so maybe they were more experienced with the pork cutlet."

First opening in the outskirts of Nagoya in 1978, Coco Ichibanya arrived in the U.S. in Hawaii in 1994. It predominately has restaurants in Southern California and the Aloha State.

Coco Ichibanya in Dallas-Fort Worth has been highly anticipated since the company announced it will be opening in the area in 2021. It was delayed for approximately one year due to construction and logistical issues.

