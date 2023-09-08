Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best $10 Meal In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a $10 meal.

At some restaurants, $10 can go a long way. Some meals will be compromised of a large entree and a side, or a smaller entree and multiple sides with a drink depending on where you choose to dine. A few establishments might even throw in an appetizer for the right price. The city you live in and which part of town you choose to eat at can also determine how much bang you will get for your buck.

For example, it might be harder to find a $10 meal in an expensive city on the fanciest side of town versus a casual diner located in a more affordable area. Regardless of where you live, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that serve quality meals for just $10, but there is one known for being the absolute best in your state!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to enjoy a $10 meal in Nebraska is at Runzas located across the state. Cheapism recommended ordering the Runzas.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best $10 meal to order in the entire state:

"Runzas, also known as bierocks, can also be found in a few other U.S. states but are a popular treat to enjoy when in Nebraska. Runzas are ground beef and cabbage stuffed inside of a bread pocket. Runza Restaurant opened in 1949 in Lincoln and expanded to over 80 locations to serve their version of the treat made with cabbage onions, ground beef, and store-baked bread starting at $5 for the original. The bierock at Sehnert’s won the James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award, and comes with cabbage or kraut and ground beef inside the baker’s bun dough for $5, with your choice of cheese for an additional 50 cents."

