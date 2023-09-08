Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up To Phoebe Bridgers About The 'Trauma' Of Fame

Phoebe Bridgers is used to being the subject when it comes to interviews, but during a special piece for Interview Magazine, she was the one asking questions. The indie star had an intimate conversation with Olivia Rodrigo, where the two opened up about tour anxieties and the "trauma" associated with fame.

“I feel so lucky that I get to tour. I’m in such disbelief that people want to come and see me play my little songs. But it’s really difficult to go for long periods of time. I’m still figuring out how to do it all and what that looks like for me,” Rodrigo confessed.

Fame has also been a difficult thing for the 20-year-old to cope with. “Fame is more accessible than it has ever been. Everyone is yearning for some sort of internet virality, and there’s so much social climbing and lust for fame in the world that doesn’t have anything to do with living in L.A. or New York. It’s just prevalent in our generation,” she explained. “Anytime something bad happens with my career, I’m like, 'Wow. I’m so lucky that I get to do this.' You have to be grateful. So many people would love to be in this position. But you still have to acknowledge trauma.”

“Fame is abuse,” Bridgers added, quoting Mitski. “Behind every, especially famous, woman is a bunch of really scary emails.”

Rodrigo released her sophomore album GUTS today (September 8). Read the full conversation between her and Bridgers here.