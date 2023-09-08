Paqui Pulls 'One Chip Challenge' From Shelves Following Teen's Death

Paqui, the Texas-based company behind the viral "One Chip Challenge," is pulling the product from store shelves across the country following the death of a Massachusetts teenager.

The company sold the bag with just a single tortilla chip flavored with two of the spiciest peppers in the world: the Carolina Reaper Pepper and the Naga Viper Pepper.

The challenge involved eating the entire chip and seeing how long you could go without drinking or eating anything. Consumers were urged to post their reactions on social media.

Paqui said it decided to pull the chip from stores because too many people were attempting it without reading the warning, which advised that the challenge was for adults only and those who do not have food allergies or a sensitivity to spicy foods. In addition, it warned consumers to wash their hands with soap after touching the chip and not to touch their eyes or other sensitive areas.

"The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions," the company said in a statement on its website.

"We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves," the statement continued.