Police Chief Suspended After Video Showed Him Body-Slamming Student

The police chief of the DeKalb County School District has been placed on administrative leave after a video showed him body-slamming a student at Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Surveillance video purportedly shows Chief Brad Gober talking to 17-year-old Omauri Stephens as another female student was being detained. It is unclear what they were saying.

As Stephens walks away, Gober grabs him by the arm. Stephens tries to brush off Gober's hand, so Gober wraps his arms around the teen's back and violently body-slams him to the ground. The video ends as Gober is handcuffed and led away.

Stephens spent several days in jail on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers and disrupting public schools. He also received a ten-day suspension.

Stephens' mother was livid when she saw the video and claimed her son did nothing wrong. She said that he was not involved in the fight that caused the female student to be detained, insisting that he was just checking on a friend when he was confronted by Gober.

"All I see is him walking, and someone come up and pick him up under his arms and slam him on the ground," LaKia Amos told WAGA.

Stephens' aunt, Ebony Ellebb, told the station that placing Gober on paid leave isn't enough of a punishment for his actions.

"You're getting paid to stay at home," she told the news station. "You're not learning a lesson. You'll be back on the force doing the exact same thing to somebody else's child."