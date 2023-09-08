Popular Colorado City Ranked Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

Retirement takes into account a lot of factors, especially a comfortable location where you can stretch your dollar and live comfortably. The place where you're going to live out the rest of your days should have all kinds of amenities and perks beneficial to you, from healthcare affordability and engaging activities to great weather.

WalletHub unveiled its 2023 list of the best and worst places to retire in the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

A popular Colorado destination ranked in the Top 10: Denver! This is a big improvement from last year’s rankings, where the Mile High City came in the No. 14 spot. The city ranked high in the "Activities" category, which includes the availability of museums, golf courses, art galleries, recreation and senior centers, and much more.

Colorado Springs also secured a good place in the rankings, placing No. 36 out of 182 overall.

Here are the top 10 best places to retire, according to the study:

Tampa, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Fort Lauderdale, Florida Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Casper, Wyoming Denver, Colorado Cincinnati, Ohio Charleston, South Carolina Atlanta, Georgia

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.