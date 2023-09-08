Popular Florida Destination Ranked Among America's Best Coastal Towns

Beach and coastal towns are perfect getaways if you want sand and surf, as well as the quintessential small-town experience. We're talking about quirky hangouts, local festivals, nearby natural parks, restaurants, tourist attractions, and much more.

That's why EnjoyTravel.com revealed the 50 best coastal towns in the United States. The website states, “Whether you’re after more of a charming New England atmosphere with peaceful shores and quaint lighthouses or boho Pacific vibes with rock-hewn shores and wild forests, there’s something for everyone.”

A trendy South Florida destination ranked in the Top 10: Key West! Known for its eclectic beaches, underwater adventures, and vibrant small-town atmosphere, this spot consistently charms both residents and tourists. Writers further explained what makes Key West amazing:

"Many consider Key West to be the best beach area in the States. And they aren’t wrong. Countless pastel coloured homes, a robust vacation atmosphere, incredible seafood and the most gorgeous beaches in Florida definitely back up the claim. Then, below the water, you’ve got incredible vibrant coral perfect for scuba diving and crystal clear waves perfect for wading the day away. It truly is paradise on earth."