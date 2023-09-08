Washington Destination Ranked Among America's Best Coastal Towns

Beach and coastal towns are perfect getaways if you want sand and surf, as well as the quintessential small-town experience. We're talking about quirky hangouts, local festivals, nearby natural parks, restaurants, tourist attractions, and much more.

That's why EnjoyTravel.com revealed the 50 best coastal towns in the United States. The website states, “Whether you’re after more of a charming New England atmosphere with peaceful shores and quaint lighthouses or boho Pacific vibes with rock-hewn shores and wild forests, there’s something for everyone.”

A trendy destination in Washington state ranked in the Top 10: Long Beach! Known for its rich history, seafood spots, and iconic boardwalk, this spot consistently charms both residents and tourists. Writers further explained what makes Long Beach amazing:

"Complete with 28 miles of sweeping shoreline loaded with sand dunes, sky-high cliffs and wispy waves, this Pacific paradise is simply breathtaking. If that weren’t enough, there’s also unspoilt woods and countless hiking trails just dying to be explored. Plus some of the best and freshest seafood money can buy. Kiting is also the main hobby of choice with Long Beach being home to the funky and fun International Kite Festival."