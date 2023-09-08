Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reportedly Give Their Second Son A Peculiar Name

The couple seem to be sticking to their tradition of giving their children names that start with "R". Their first child RZA Athelston Mayers was named after the famed producer and rapper from the Wu-Tang Clan. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't immediately reveal their son to the world. They waited at least seven months after his birth before they shared photos of him.



Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy back in February during her highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Since then, the singer and entrepreneur has been flaunting her baby bump on numerous occasions. Riri and Rocky managed to spend the latter half of the summer away from the limelight in preparation for their incoming child. Rumors about their second child's birth began to swirl at the beginning of August until TMZ confirmed the news over a week after his birth.



As of this report, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed the name of their second child.