Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning New Selfie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 8, 2023
Selena Gomez looked stunning in a new makeup-free selfie. On Thursday night (September 7th), the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself looking thoughtfully off into the distance while showing off her natural beauty.
If Gomez is looking a little forlorn in the photo, she may be ruminating about the fact that she's currently wearing a cast on one of her arms. Towards the end of last month, Gomez revealed that she had broken her arm and had to have surgery. While appearing on iHeartRadio's Ellen K Morning Show on LA’s KOST 103.5 FM, the singer opened up about how the injury was caused.
“So I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Gomez started, “but I was in a long dress… it was a summer dress… and I was walking from my car to my house and I tripped.” Ellen K then told her, “As a mother... If you were my daughter I would say thank God you didn’t break your teeth.”
“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Selena replied. “I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun,” she smiled at the camera while waving around her arm to show off the black cast. The singer's injury comes shortly after she made her long-awaited return to music with the end-of-summer anthem, "Single Soon." The song marks Selena's first new music of 2023 but it seems like it might be a non-album release. While announcing the song, Selena admitted, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer." When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.