Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning New Selfie

“So I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Gomez started, “but I was in a long dress… it was a summer dress… and I was walking from my car to my house and I tripped.” Ellen K then told her, “As a mother... If you were my daughter I would say thank God you didn’t break your teeth.”

“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Selena replied. “I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun,” she smiled at the camera while waving around her arm to show off the black cast. The singer's injury comes shortly after she made her long-awaited return to music with the end-of-summer anthem, "Single Soon." The song marks Selena's first new music of 2023 but it seems like it might be a non-album release. While announcing the song, Selena admitted, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer." When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.