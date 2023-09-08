USA Loses In FIBA World Cup Semifinal

Team USA was defeated by Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinal in the Philippines on Friday (September 8).

Germany had three starters score more than 20 points, with guard Andreas Obst leading all scorers with 24 points, Franz Wagner recording 22 points and Daniel Theis scoring 21 points. Anthony Edwards led all Team USA scorers with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Austin Reaves scored 21 points off the bench, which included shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 on three pointers.

Team USA outshot Germany with a 58.5 to 57.7 field goal percentage and a 48.0 to 43.3 three point percentage, but was out-rebounded 30 to 28.

Germany entered the fourth period with a 94-84 lead and managed to hold on despite a late push by the United States, cutting the deficit to one point with 1:35 remaining. Obst made a 3-pointer to put Germany up 111-07 with 1:15 remaining and Dennis Schroder made a jumper to extend the lead to 113-107 with 0:41 left.

Germany will face Serbia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Final while Team USA will play Team Canada in the third-place game, both of which will take place on Sunday (September 10).