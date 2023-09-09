4th Grade Teacher Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old Former Student At Her Home

By Bill Galluccio

September 9, 2023

Alissa McCommon, 38
Photo: Covington Police Department

A fourth-grade teacher from Tennessee was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 12-year-old former student at her home. The Covington Police Department arrested 38-year-old Alissa McCommon outside of her house on Friday (September 8).

Authorities learned about the alleged sexual encounter last month after a parent came forward to report that McCommon had sex with one of her former students in 2021 when they were 12 years old.

Tipton County Director of Schools John Combs said that McCommon was suspended from her job as a fourth-grade English teacher at Charger Academy as soon as officials learned about the allegations.

Investigators said they are looking for additional victims who McCommon may have "befriended on social media." Several children have come forward and told police that McCommon kept in touch with them after fourth grade. She played video games with them online and sent them inappropriate photographs.

"It is unbearable. It's unspeakable, and it's 100 percent preventable. I think that's why the detectives and we are so passionate about making sure victims are okay," said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

