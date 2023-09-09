Lady Gaga Might Only Want To Perform In This Venue For Eternity

The Las Vegas Strip has seen its fair share of legendary performances, but Lady Gaga's Enigma + Jazz & Piano residency took the city by storm.

From December 28, 2018, to May 1, 2022, fans flocked to the Park Theater at the Park MGM to witness the spectacle. The box office tally of a staggering $78 million left no doubt that Gaga's residency was a roaring success. What's more, Lady Gaga herself pocketed a cool $1 million for each of the 74 initial shows. It seems like the city of neon lights couldn't get enough of Mother Monster.

But, as the saying goes, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," except when it's Lady Gaga. She's back with a bang, gracing Dolby Live at the Park MGM with a 12-show Jazz + Piano residency. This new engagement, which is separate from her previous Enigma residency, spans multiple dates, including September 9, 10, 28, 30, October 1, 4, and 5. It's the perfect treat for fans looking to experience a different side of Gaga's musical prowess.

Yet, the most electrifying moment occurred on September 7 during one of her Dolby Live performances. Lady Gaga, always one for surprises, left her band and the audience speechless when she declared, "We’re gonna make a contract. Everybody on this stage will be here forever." Her statement sent shockwaves through the crowd and left everyone wondering if Gaga's Vegas residency is about to enter uncharted territory.

While details about a potential permanent Lady Gaga Dolby Live residency remain elusive, one thing's for sure. The city of Las Vegas has never seen a star quite like her. Whether her residency truly becomes "forever" or not, one thing is certain – Lady Gaga's Vegas reign is far from over, and we can't wait to see what surprises she has in store next! Stay tuned, Vegas, for more glitter, glam and Gaga.