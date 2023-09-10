Escaped Killer Spotted Again, Changed His Appearance: Police

By Jason Hall

September 10, 2023

Photo: Chester County District Attorney's Office

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has reportedly been spotted again and changed his appearance as authorities continue to search for him, the Pennsylvania State Police Department said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Sunday (September 10).

Cavalcante was reportedly seen "in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville" driving a stolen van with a fridge on top after previously being spotted twice in Chester County, the department confirmed.

"He is clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes. He is operating an unknown vehicle possibly white in color," authorities said via NBC News.

Cavalcante is no longer suspected to be in the Phoenixville area as of Sunday morning, however, it was not clear where authorities believe he could possibly be. The U.S. Marshal Service shared Images captured on a Ring camera which showed a clean shaven Calcavante in a statement Sunday morning.

Police said Cavalcante was again spotted driving a stolen white 2020 Ford Transit van several hours later.

“The van has a refrigeration unit on the top. The vehicle is reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy,” authorities said via NBC News.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without parole last month in relation to the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend and reported to have escaped Chester County Prison on August 31.

