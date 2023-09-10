Escaped Killer Spotted Again, Changed His Appearance: Police

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has reportedly been spotted again and changed his appearance as authorities continue to search for him, the Pennsylvania State Police Department said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Sunday (September 10).

Cavalcante was reportedly seen "in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville" driving a stolen van with a fridge on top after previously being spotted twice in Chester County, the department confirmed.

"He is clean shaven and last seen wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes. He is operating an unknown vehicle possibly white in color," authorities said via NBC News.