11 Injured When Bridge To Historic Lighthouse Collapsed On Lighthouse Day

Nearly a dozen people were injured when a walkway to Doubling Point Lighthouse collapsed on Saturday (September 9). The incident happened on Maine's annual Open Lighthouse Day when visitors are encouraged to check out many of the historic lighthouses across the state.

"Just heard a terribly loud cracking, and then collapsing sound, and then some screams, and everyone knew immediately what had happened," witness Alex Hill told WGME.

Officials said that five people were taken to the hospital after the walkway to the lighthouse collapsed, causing guests to fall between six and ten feet into the muddy water of the Kennebec River. Six others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"lt was lower tide, so they all kind of fell in the marshy mud area. Some fell from higher into the marsh area than others," Bath Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Cummings said. "We don't know, but people could have fallen on each other."

Doubling Point Lighthouse is an active lighthouse that helps guide Coast Guard ships so they do not crash into the shore. The accident will not impact operations at the lighthouse.

Officials said they plan to rebuild the walkway but do not have a timetable for the reconstruction project.