$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Florida Gas Station: See If You Won

By Zuri Anderson

September 11, 2023

Powerball
Photo: LPETTET / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images

A Floridian is now millions of dollars richer following a Powerball drawing Saturday night (September 9). According to WFLA, someone won the Match 5+ Power Play, which is worth $2 million. The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K at 4285 N. Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island.

Here are Saturday night's winning numbers: 11, 19, 29, 63, 68, and a red Powerball of 25. Nobody won the jackpot, so it swelled to an estimated $522 million with a cash value of $252.4 million.

The next drawing is Monday (September 11) at 10:59 p.m.

The Powerball has been several Floridians richer this year. A couple of months ago, a lucky California resident scored the third-largest jackpot in the game's history. That drawing also made six Floridians into instant millionaires. If you're still feeling hopeful, a Florida Lotto ticket worth $3.75 million was sold recently, too.

